Russ Winter Joins The Wisdom Circle (Dave Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo and Chris Weinert) For a Timely Conversation

The Circle explores concepts of effective resistance to the New Underworld Order, and a range of tactics that can be used. There is some push back here and in comments as I develop this, but all this is individual and personalized to my personality/skills/situation. As a form of resistance I also believe it is within the wheelhouse of most people. It is not organized, or meant to be gospel, so feel free to do your own thing. Russ goes further into the Gray Man techniques that may be necessary as the next phase of the tracking and surveillance tyranny is rolled out.
Posts mentioned in the one hour call:
New Underworld Order is Corralling the Deltas and the Epsilons, and How to Resist
Trump-Appointed Parapolitical Swamp Creature Operatives Rubber Stamp Corrupted Election
What we Can Expect from a Biden-Harris Administration: Abject Looting, Scamdemic Tyranny, Hate Crime Hoaxes and Secret ‘Police’
The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts
