Russ Winter Joins The Wisdom Circle (Dave Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo and Chris Weinert) For a Timely Conversation

The Circle explores concepts of effective resistance to the New Underworld Order, and a range of tactics that can be used. There is some push back here and in comments as I develop this, but all this is individual and personalized to my personality/skills/situation. As a form of resistance I also believe it is within the wheelhouse of most people. It is not organized, or meant to be gospel, so feel free to do your own thing. Russ goes further into the Gray Man techniques that may be necessary as the next phase of the tracking and surveillance tyranny is rolled out.

Posts mentioned in the one hour call:

Gray man techniques