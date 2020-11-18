Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan and Russ Winter Dissect More Trump Appointment Skulduggery and What the Post-Trump Period Holds

The duo discuss the DoH cyber-security Trump appointments sabotaging the election fraud investigation and challenges. Cyber czar Krebs fired by Trump just before the show.

Trump-Appointed Parapolitical Swamp Creature Operatives Rubber Stamp Corrupted Election

Trump fires election security official who contradicted him

How does the post-election period play out?

What are the potentials and limits of Presidential executive power in the right hands? Can full blown 5th Columnists and discordians be countered?

Breaking story of Europol multi-country round up of so called hate speech offenders dissected.

European Police in Coordinated Raids Against Online Hate Speech

What is the Lugenpresse’s story of Trump planning a preemptive attack on Iran all about? Is this a final Trump gesture? True or fake news? What is the importance of the one year anniversary of the cold blooded assassination of Qasem Soleimani?

Trump ‘asked for options on strike on Iran nuclear site’

What happens to the Trump movement under the Biden/Harris Soviet regime. Can it morph into a true populist resistance movement with new leadership?

Concept of Aldus Huxley’s Brave New World technocracy caste system introduced- deltas and epsilons defined. More on this in Thursday’s post.

