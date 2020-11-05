Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan and Russ Winter Dissect the Election Shitstorm

The duo examines the optics, choreographing and magical appearance of extra Democratic votes in “usual suspect” battleground state precincts. They also consider the next phase: lawfare, disputes, hitting the streets and a color revolution. Oh, and by the way — surprise, surprise — terminally corrupt political polling is now in the ambulance and dead on arrival.
