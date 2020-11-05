News Ticker

Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan and Russ Winter Dissect the Election Shitstorm

November 5, 2020 Winter Watch Articles by Russ Winter, Crime, Podcasts, Politics, US News, Winter Watch Articles 0

The duo examines the optics, choreographing and magical appearance of extra Democratic votes in “usual suspect” battleground state precincts. They also consider the next phase: lawfare, disputes, hitting the streets and a color revolution. Oh, and by the way — surprise, surprise — terminally corrupt political polling is now in the ambulance and dead on arrival.

Winter Watch posts discussed during the show:

Russ’ one-hour segment starts at minute 00:58:00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

%d bloggers like this: