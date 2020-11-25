Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan and Russ Winter Consider How a Scamdemic Resistance Would Manifest Itself

The duo discuss the aspects of scamdemic resistance and how the awoken can boycott, walk with their feet and wallets and fight back. The New Underworld Order’s nasty proposal of immunity certificates and health-passes is discussed. Russ proposes choking them off from your emotions, attention and spending. The concept of the gray man is introduced. Russ defends Lin Woods and Sidney Powell and warns on reptilian Giuliani. Moving past the poser Trump is also dispensed with and a clarion call for individual John Galt like actions is made.

Boxcast is here

