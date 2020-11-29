New Mexico governor shuts down grocery stores for two weeks

By Bethany Blankley | 24 November 2020

WASHINGTON EXAMINER — A dozen grocery stores around the state have been forced to close for two weeks because of a public health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a time when the state’s residents are suffering from record high unemployment and food insecurity, critics say.

The order requires businesses with four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within in a 14-day period to close for two weeks.

More than 25 essential businesses were shut down as of Monday afternoon, including a number of grocery stores and major retailers.

The closures include two Walmarts in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe, an Albertson’s in Roswell, a Smiths Food & Drug Center in Albuquerque and New Mexico Food Distribution Center in Albuquerque. […]