Charles Moscowitz, Russ Winter Discuss the Topic Du Jour: Election Shitstorms

The duo tries to get to the causa proxima of how these nation-destruction shitstorms work and are implemented.
Posts referenced in this podcast:
-
- Trump-Appointed Parapolitical Swamp Creature Operatives Rubber Stamp Corrupted Election
- Dusty Finish to be Used as Catalyst for Color Revolution
- The Tell-Tale Patterns Seen in Color Revolutions
- Russ Winter, Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Discuss Voter Fraud, Contested Election and Color Revolution [NOTE: From Oct. 3, predicted before the election]
- Color Revolution Revealed in 2019 ‘War Games’ Project
Post a Comment