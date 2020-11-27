Anatomy of a Great Lie: COVID-19 Second Wave is Pure Deception

Winter Watch welcomes special guest writer Giuseppe Vafanculo. He’s a former professional journalist with more than 500 byline articles in major-market newspapers and magazines in the 1980s. His midlife career change led him to graduate summa cum laude from a top-five U.S. College of Oriental Medicine with a Masters of Science in Oriental Medicine and a Bachelors of Science in Eastern/Western Nutrition. Vafanculo is nationally board certified and licensed in Wisconsin and Virginia. He has owned and operated an Oriental Medicine/Acupuncture/Holistic Health practice for 15 years. The outrages of the COVID-19 scamdemic brought Vafanculo back to the new mass Internet media in 2020.

How do you convince the world’s population to take an unproven, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly vaccine (with a purported success rate ranging from 70% to 94.7%) to immunize against COVID-19, a version of the corona virus (the ubiquitous common cold), when 80% of the world’s population is naturally immune and 99.997% of all patients who supposedly get COVID-19 survive?

You tell a Great Lie. A whopper! A generation-altering doozy.

Let’s examine, much like a forensic examiner would, the key components of the Great Lie of the COVID-19 second wave. The anatomy of a Great Lie is predictably a series of big lies woven together into a deadly cloak of deception.

Lie #1: COVID-19 is a terrible plague — one of the worst global pandemics ever.

Data now reveal that the so-called horrible COVID-19 pandemic was nothing more than a moderate cold/flu season. The novel corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) had remarkable survivability, despite the mass media gaslighting hysteria surrounding it.

Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Chairman of the Canadian Royal College of Physicians observed: “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game.”

Lie #2: COVID-19 killed so many patients.

According to researcher Justin Heart: “Bombshell assertion by Johns Hopkins Economic and Statistics Experts. ‘These data suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States’.“

It is acknowledged by experts both within allopathic medicine and by independent investigators that COVID-19 alone does not kill many patients. As the above charts reveal, anyone reasonably healthy under the age of 70 will survive the novel corona virus.

What does kill patients is the malady they were already dying from, known as a comorbidity. Every precaution is taken to help dying patients avoid catching a cold or flu, as that is known to hasten their demise.

In October 2020, the CDC quietly amended its statistics to credit the real cause of death in all COVID-19 cases was NOT COVID-19.

Lie #3: There is a COVID-19 second wave.

There is no COVID-19 second wave. Nine months of fear and anxiety over a bad chest cold turned into the global nano-terrorist, coupled with the intentional collapse of the middle class global economy, have weakened the immune systems of most of the people around the world. The New Normal and The Great Reset are intended to destroy your health and your life.

Leaders in government and medicine know wearing masks damages the body, weakens the immune system, and causes ill health. That is why there is an authoritarian surge to enforce mask wearing.

There is now the classic increase in cold/flu cases predicted in Chinese Medicine because of seasonal weather change. Gullible flu shot patients are getting sick from the very shot they were told would help them, because of their weakened immune function. Those are the real causes of the lie of the second COVID-19 wave.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Chief Science Officer for the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.” The Big Pharma insider asserts that false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a “second wave” based on “new cases.”

Lie #4: COVID-19 testing reveals so many new cases.

The increase in nasal swab testing is delivering in excess of 70% false positives, according to follow-up analyses.

“All COVID-19 tests are a scam,” according to Dr. Judy A. Mikovits, author of the NY Times #1 Best Seller “Plague of Corruption.” “The PCR test is especially worthless.”

Quite literally, the PCR test is a research tool, not a diagnostic aid. Check out this November 17, 2020 Winter Watch article for complete details:

Lie #5: Masks are necessary to stop the spread of COVID 19.

“Masks are utterly useless,” Hodkinson noted. “There is no evidence whatsoever they are effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless. Positive testing results do NOT indicate clinical infection.”

According to Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD, “Masks make you sick, masks weaken your immune system. Masks ultimately kill you. Did you know more people died from masks causing bacterial pneumonia than from the spanish flu 100 years ago?”

LIE #6: The 2020 flu shot helps you in the fight against COVID-19.

The latest flu shot is intended to make you sick, not prevent the flu. It is meant to run up the COVID-19 numbers, create more demand for the rushed-to-market vaccines. “The flu shot is the key, it triggers SARS-CoV-2,” Mikovits explained. “I have been begging people not to get a flu shot — especially this year — it is designed to make you sick and support the COVID-19 scamdemic.”

Lie #7: All illness is now COVID-19 related.

Big Pharma has gone beyond propaganda. They are now gaslighting the exploitable, fear-addled public. Criminal deceivers in Government, Mass Media, and Corporate Medicine constantly bray about the insane worldwide plague that isn’t.

A large new study, led by a team of geneticists from University College London and published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, has investigated over 10,000 mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and concluded there currently does not appear to be any variant that is more infectious or transmissible.

The truth to counter the Great Lie is: there is no second wave of COVID-19. The truth is we are entering another typical cold/flu season and face the chilling probability of widespread, permanent injuries as well as millions of deaths from a vaccine seeking to rewrite your very DNA to combat a disease with a 99.997 survival rate for anyone under the age of 70. Avoid the COVID-19 vaccine as if your life depended on it… for it does.



