Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show: The Duo Discuss the Eternal Question: Who Are These People? Answer- Freaks

Dino and Russ run the tables on the freakish and bizarre backgrounds of five modern era marionettes- Bush, Kerry, Obama, Cameron, Trudeau. I made reference to George HW Bush, which of course should be George W Bush. At 1:08 misspoke on the currency in 1924, there were no Euros- but the equivalent.

Discussed in this show along with the photo evidence in question:

The Uncanny Resemblance of Barbara Bush to Aleister Crowley

The Sordid Family History of John Forbes Kerry

Will Barack Obama’s Real Father Please Stand Up

UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War

Was Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s Daddy?

Looking Back at the All-Too-Convenient Death of White Hat Journalist Tim Russert